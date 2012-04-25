FCC Extends Comment Deadline on MVPD Definition

The FCC has extended the comment period for its March 30

public notice asking for input on the definition of an "MVPD" to May

14 from its previous April 30 deadline.

The National Association of Broadcasters had asked for a

30-day extension, citing the deadline's nearness to the NAB show in Vegas that

would be occupying many broadcasters' attention, but the FCC split the difference,

as it did with the Media Ownership rule comment deadline a couple of weeks ago.

The FCC wants to know whether an entity that offers

"programming over the Internet without providing any of the facilities

that carry programming into viewers homes is an MVPD under the Communications

Act," Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake explained in a luncheon speech to the

Media Institute in Washington.

Lake said that while the proceeding sounds like something

that would only excite communications lawyers -- there were lots of them in the

room -- he said that was not the case. "Extending the rights and duties of

MVPD's to such entities could have effects on other players in the marketplace

in ways that could be hard to predict."

He urged broadcasters to weigh in-currently there are no

comments in the docket.

The implications are wide-ranging, including whether

over-the-top providers would be subject to program access or carriage rules,

PEG channel requirements or retransmission consent/must carry obligations. If MVPD

requires a transmission path and OVPDs (online video programming distributors)

don't have one, they would ostensibly not be subject to those rules and regs.

That would give online distribution a competitive advantage over traditional

cable and could hasten the migration of cable operators to online distribution.

The FCC arguably teed up the issue with online video access

conditions in the Comcast/NBCU deal, which presupposed over-the-top providers

as increasing competition to traditional delivery.