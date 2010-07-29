FCC Extends Comcast/NBCU Comment Period

The FCC has granted the request of the American Cable Association

and others that it extend the comment deadline on the Comcast/NBCU merger by

two weeks until Aug. 19.

That came soon after both Comcast and NBCU said theysupported the request to move the deadline date from Aug. 5.

ACA and others argued that they needed the time to fully vet

Comcast/NBCU's 599-page defense of the deal, which was filed July 21 but

which ACA said it could not access until after that.

That will give ACA and others about the same amount of time

to respond as Comcast/NBCU had to reply to the petitions to deny the merger

that were filed June 21.

The FCC has not stopped its 180-day informal shot clock on the

merger, according to a spokesperson.