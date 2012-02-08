FCC Enforcement Bureau Recommends Denying Comcast Request to Stay TennisChannel Decision

The

FCC's Enforcement Bureau says the commission should deny Comcast's request for a stay of the initial decision by an

administrative law judge that its tier placement of the Tennis Channel violated

the commission's program carriage rules.

Comcast

had claimed that enforcement would violate its constitutional rights andconfuse and frustrate viewers if Comcast had to immediately alter its lineup,

according to the FCC.

The

bureau said there was no merit to either claim. "The public interest

would be served by providing broad public access to additional cable

programming where, as here, there has been a sufficient showing of

discrimination. Comcast was afforded its due process by participating in

a full and fair adjudicatory proceeding, and it is now the public's turn to get

that to which it is entitled," the bureau said. "A stay of the

[Initial Decision] would serve only Comcast's pecuniary interests."

"Despite

being ordered to treat Tennis Channel the same as its own similarly situated

Golf Channel and NBC Sports Network (Versus), Comcast's filings and its

continuing discrimination demonstrate that it's not challenging whether or not

it violated Section 616; it's challenging the statute itself and the

Commission's authority to enforce it," said Tennis Channel in a statement. "Whether or not it wants to see the

rules changed is irrelevant to the end result of the hearing. Tennis Channel

won, and Comcast must abide by the FCC regulations in place today."

Judge Richard Sippel, in rendering the decision that Comcast

had discriminated against Tennis Channel in favor of Versus and Golf channel

(in which it has a financial interest), said that it was not a mandate of any

particular level of distribution. He said that meant that Comcast could carry

Tennis on any tier, or even not carry it at all, so long as it did the same

with Versus and Golf. "The remedy imposed in this order does not, as

Comcast Cable erroneously contends, infringe upon Comcast Cable's editorial

discretion by 'forcing broader carriage' of Tennis Channel," Sippel said

in the decision.

With

the recommended denial of the stay, Comcast must now look for a decision from the FCC

Commissioners on its appeal of the initial decision. The company has made it

clear it thinks the FCC judge was way off base.

As

it made clear last December when the ALJ decision was announced, Comcast is

ready for a fight.

"Comcast

has the contractual right to distribute Tennis Channel as it does currently,

and Comcast firmly believes that the exercise of that right to minimize costs

to consumers is not discrimination," it said. Many other companies with no

ownership interest in Tennis Channel have made similar decisions and some

refuse to carry Tennis Channel at all. Moreover, this decision purports to

supersede an existing contract between two private parties, which is

unprecedented in the program carriage context. The ruling is only an initial

decision, and is subject to further review by the full Commission and then, if

needed, the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The

FCC made some changes to its program carriage rules back in August to speed

complaints and appeals, but those did not apply to complaints, like Tennis

Channels, already in the pipeline.