FCC Draws Praise for CLEC/Cable Decision

The FCC got some warm fuzzies from the

American Cable Association and the Broadband Coalition for its decision to no

longer enforce its rule against cable operators buying more than 10% or having

a managerial role in competing local exchange carriers (CLECs).

"ACA

is pleased with today's FCC decision sought by the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association because Section 652 acted to inhibit transactions between cable

operators and CLECs," said ACA President/CEO Matt Polka,

"transactions which have the potential to bring substantial benefits to

consumers and further the public interest, including in smaller markets served

by smaller providers."

"Everyone

wins when there is more competition in the marketplace," sad Broadband

Coalition spokesman, former congressman Chip Pickering. "This decision

today strengthens the position of broadband providers to compete with ILEC

services [incumbent telecom companies Verizon and AT&T]. When competition

thrives in the broadband marketplace, innovations occur benefiting businesses

of all sizes... By opening the door to stronger more expansive companies in the

broadband market, technologies like the cloud become more affordable and

available to small and medium businesses. The FCC's actions today are a true

win for the businesses looking to take advantage of the technologies of

tomorrow."

Verizon,

which could face stronger competition for business services from merged cable/CLEC combos, declined

comment.