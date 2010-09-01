FCC: Disagreement 'Narrowed' on Net Neutrality Proposals

The FCC Wednesday indicated there is a growing consensus on many of its net neutrality proposals.

Bolstering reports that network neutrality stakeholders had made progress in coming up with a common framework for

clarifying the FCC's network neutrality authority, the FCC's notice of further inquiry into its proposed codification and

expansion of network neutrality guidelines said disagreement had "narrowed" on many of the key elements of its proposal.

According to

the FCC, that "narrowed disagreement" includes 1) "that broadband

providers should not prevent users from sending and receiving the lawful

content of their choice, using the lawful applications

and services of their choice, and connecting the nonharmful devices of

their choice to the network, at least on fixed or wireline broadband

platforms;" 2) "that broadband providers should be transparent regarding

their network management practices"; 3) "that

with respect to the handling of lawful traffic, some form of

anti-discrimination protection is appropriate, at least on fixed

or wireline broadband platforms"; 4) "that broadband providers must be

able to reasonably manage their networks, including through

appropriate and tailored mechanisms that reduce the effects of

congestion or address traffic that is unwanted by users or harmful to

the network"; 5) ", that in light of rapid technological and market

change, enforcing high-level rules of the road through

case-by-case adjudication, informed by engineering expertise, is a

better policy approach than promulgating detailed, prescriptive rules

that may have consequences that are difficult to foresee."

The

commission announced Wednesday it was seeking more input on two

"complex" issues over which there had not been a similar meeting of the

minds: "the relationship between open

Internet protections and services that are provided over the same last-mile facilities as broadband Internet access service

(commonly called "managed" or "specialized" services)"; and "the application of open Internet rules to mobile wireless

Internet access services."

Those were both raised in the original network neutrality notice of proposed rulemaking, but have become hot-button issues

since news or a Google/Verizon accord on those issues and the FCC says it needs to gather more info on them.

That

decision will likely push any action on the network neutrality

rulemaking into at least early 2011, since the FCC is giving commenters

almost three months to weigh in, then needs to vet those

comments before taking any action.

In the

notice of further comment, the FCC outlined its further concerns about

specialized services in three areas: the fear that those services will

get to bypass open Internet protections, that such

services could "supplant the Open Internet" and allow broadband

providers to constrict capacity on the 'net in favor of those

specialized services, or that competitors could discriminate against

competing specialized services.

The FCC also

proposes six possible approaches, alone or in combination. A) Clearly

define broadband Internet Access "clearly and perhaps broadly" and apply

open access conditions to all of them, with

the specialized service designation going to whatever was left and not

subject to open access conditions, but perhaps to one or more of the

other approaches; B) require that Internet access be offered as a

stand-alone service and that specialized services

not be marketed as Internet access or a substitute for it; C) require

clear disclosures; D) require specialized services be offered on similar

terms and conditions to third parties; E) allow only a limited set of

specialized services with functionality not

provided on the Internet, like a telemedicine application that requires

"enhanced quality of service'; F) Preventing specialized services from

slowing the performance of Internet access service, including during

times of peak usage.

Those are

responsive to a number of points raised by both sides of the issue.

Networks have argued, for example, that specialized services need to be

allowed for the bandwidth-heavy health and energy

and education applications the FCC has been promoting, though those

nets would likely not support a "special set" of services if it were

confined to those public purpose uses. Guaranteeing capacity would

address concerns by public interest groups that networks

would wind up favoring those paid-of-priority services when bandwidth

push came to shove.

As to applying openness conditions to mobile broadband, the FCC said it needs to update the record since the

rulemaking proposal was issued last fall given recent events, including

the announcement by AT&T that it was offering a differential pricing

plan based on data usage. The commission suggests

those plans may be a good thing because as a governor on usage, they

could reduce the incentive to use other, more restrictive means, to

manage the networks and potentially "run afoul" of openness principles.



Among the

questions it wants answered is whether wireless carriers should be

permitted to restrict distribution of some types of network management

devices and whether they should have less discretion

over applications that compete with services they offer.