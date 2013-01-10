FCC Derecho Report Praises Broadcasters as First Informers

The FCC's report on Derecho storm-related communications

problems takes aim at wireless and wired phone companies for avoidable

disruptions, but it has nothing but good things to say about broadcasters' role

in continuing to be first informers, according to a source familiar with the

report.





Echoing many of the points made by broadcasters themselves

in comments on the storm, it says: "The key role broadcasters played

during and following the Derecho should also be recognized...As in many times

of crisis, broadcasters served as first informers, providing the information on

the storm's path, the damage it caused." It points out that people without

power could still receive radio and TV broadcasters with battery-powered devices.





It also points out that 911 call centers took advantage of

that fact by working with broadcasters to update the status of 911 service and

ways to obtain emergency assistance.





The FCC is expected to release the report Thursday morning, along

with a proposal to boost 911 reliability.