FCC Deploys Staffers to Haiti

A team of three FCC staffers was dispatched to Haiti

Monday to help with telecommunications issues there, according to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski.

Providing an update on the current telecommunications

situation in Haiti,

the chairman said that wireline service is down, and two of four mobile

services are out as well. Of 18 TV stations in the country, only two are still

functioning.

The FCC staffers are said to be fine after the major

aftershock Wednesday (Jan. 20).

That was part of a status report delivered at the outset of the

FCC's public meeting Wednesday.

Genachowski cited a number of ways in which new media have

helped in saving lives. They included five people trapped in rubble who were

rescued after they texted their location, another person trapped who used an

iPhone app to apply first aid to his injuries, and a woman in Denver who found

her daughter after a cable news story about the destruction of an orphanage.

He said those examples underscore the "vital

importance" of universally available infrastructure that works in times of

crisis.

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps said Genachowski had done a

superb job of coordinating the FCC response.

Copps said that more money would need to be raised to

rebuild not only communications but the whole country. "As we open up our

hearts, we need to be mindful of the need to open up our checkbooks as

individual citizens," he said.

Commissioner Robert McDowell echoed those sentiments. He

said the FCC had "swiftly put ideas into action." He said his

thoughts and prayers were with the heroes helping out, including the FCC

staffers.

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said the FCC, and the U.S., have

shown by their willingness to help they are good neighbors and Good Samaritans.

Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker added her thanks to the companies who have

mobilized support.