FCC Denies Stay Of Online Political RuleEnforcement

As

expected, the FCC's media Bureau has denied the National Association of

Broadcasters request that it delay implementation of its political file online

reporting rules until a federal court hears NAB's challenge to those

rules.

The

FCC voted in April to require the Big Four network affiliates in the top 50

markets to send the FCC their files, including spot prices and who bought the

spots, to the FCC for posting online for all to see. The balance of TV stations

must follow suit two years from now, after the FCC has vetted the regime, and

sought comment, a year in.

NAB argued that the order was arbitrary and

capricious and that broadcasters would suffer irreparable harm because their

cable and satellite competition did not have a similar online reporting

requirement. The FCC was not persuaded, as it had not been by those broadcaster

arguments before it imposed the new rules.

The

FCC said broadcasters would not suffer irreparable harm if the stay were not

granted because they have to publicize all the same info in their local station

files anyway. In addition, says the FCC, broadcasters would still be

competitive for ad dollars given their audience reach.

"[B]roadcast

television has retained some clout as an effective way to reach large numbers --

not to the extent it has in the past but still more than most cable networks,"

said the bureau, citing the FCC's own Information Needs of Communities report,

the same report that suggested the online file posting. "Thus, television

broadcasters' uniquely large audience share will ensure that 'significant ad

spending on broadcast television will continue.' Nothing in our rules

would change that fact. In addition, "stations are in control of setting lowest

unit rates, and have final determination of how low they are willing to set

their commercial rates."

On

July 17, the FCC will provide a public demonstration of its online political

file posting process, and says in the stay denial that is one way it is

facilitating the process for broadcasters. It also said it plans on holding

webinars on the process and will address any problems that are identified

during the testing. "Broadcasters should have sufficient information about

the database and time to come into compliance by the August 2, 2012 effective date. Accordingly, we

conclude that NAB has failed to show irreparable harm,"

the FCC said.

As

to NAB's argument it is likely to prevail in court

on the merits of its challenge, the FCC says that isn't happening. IT also

dismisses NAB's argument that the "balance of

hardships and the public interest" favor a stay.

The

bureau points to public interest group arguments that they would be seriously

harmed by having to devote more resources to gathering political ad info from

individual stations, as would the public, who would have tough time accessing

the info. "We find that the public has a strong interest in implementation

of the online public file rules as currently scheduled because these new rules

will largely eliminate the substantial expense and inconvenience to the public

of traveling to the station and paying for paper copies and greatly

enhance transparency in political spending in particular," said the bureau.