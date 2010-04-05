FCC Denies Petition to Delay Comcast/NBCU Merger Review

The FCC has denied a petition to stay its consideration of

the Comcast/NBCU merger and conduct a preliminary inquiry, including public

hearings, into the "diversity content implications" of the deal for

Asian Americans and other minorities.

In rejecting the request by the MabuhayAlliance, a "Pan-Asian" group that has raised questions about

media content diversity in the past, the FCC said there would be plenty of

opportunity to raise those issues in the course of its review.

"We find no reason to depart from the procedure the

Commission has established for reviewing the proposed transaction, and we

therefore deny the petition," the FCC said in a brief

(less-than-two-pages) order released Monday (Apr. 5).

Mabuhay had also asked that a "special master" be

appointed to get information from both companies on five years' worth of data

on programs that reference Asian Americans employed in top positions by the

companies and philanthropic investments in the Asian American community.

The FCC also rejected that request, saying that if the

commission wants to, it can gather that data itself "through usual

discovery procedures, if it so chooses." That is the argument that Comcast

and NBC had made in asking the FCC to deny the petition.

The FCC on March 18 released its notice seeking public

comment on the proposed $30 billion joint venture.

Mabuhay had complained that "the combined 749 page

[Comcast/NBCU deal] application and appendix contain no references to America's

15 million Asian Americans or any references as to their past treatment or

future treatment by Comcast and NBCU," the alliance said in a March 15

filing opposing the deal as currently constituted. But they suggested there was

a way to make them happier.

"As a condition for allowing this proceeding to

continue," they said, "We formally request that the FCC order Comcast

to revise its 145-page application and set forth specific and unique benefits

this acquisition will have for 15 million Asian Americans, including those most

ignored, such as Vietnamese Americans, Korean Americans, Filipino Americans,

Samoans, Hmong, Thais, Cambodians and Indonesians."

But they were looking for bucks as well as benefits. Other

items on their deal wish list include getting Comcast to pony up $1 billion to

the FCC for a "diversity fund" to promote minority media and create a

paid 11-member Asian American Advisory Board.

At the time, a Comcast spokesperson said that the company

has been in continuing discussions regarding the Comcast-NBCU joint venture

with the leadership of multiple national diversity organizations including

the Asian American Justice

Center.

For its Comcast/NBCU vetting, the FCC at press time was on

day 18 of what is an informal 180-day shot clock for completing merger reviews.

But the deadline is not official and many reviews have far exceeded that under

previous chairmen. The Comcast/NBCU review is widely expected to take close to

a year to complete. The Justice Department is holding a separate antitrust

review of the deal, which historically would precede the FCC decision, though

that is not a hard-and-fast rule, either.

"We hope this doesn't mean the FCC isn't planning to hold public hearings on one of the biggest media mergers in history," said Liz Rose, communications director for Free Press.

The FCC merger-review process does not historically include public hearings on the deals. Rather, it collects public written comment and generally leaves the hearings to Congress. In fact, the FCC has made a point in this proceeding of cautioning the public and interested parties to make all their issues and concerns a part of their initial written comments.