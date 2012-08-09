FCC Denies Comcast Stay Request

According to the Tennis Channel, the FCC has

denied Comcast's request for a stay of the commission's program carriage

decision against the cable operator.

That

came as no surprise to Comcast, which has already petitioned a federal court to

stay the decision assuming it would not be good news from the FCC.

"For

the fifth time since Tennis Channel filed its carriage complaint in January

2010, the FCC has again ruled against Comcast and its continuing attempts to

illegally discriminate against our network," said Tennis Channel in a

statement. "By denying Comcast's petition for a stay in all significant

respects today, the FCC has reinforced that Comcast must begin positioning

Tennis Channel on equal footing with its own Golf Channel and NBC Sports

Network. The FCC has reiterated that this repositioning must happen

within the required timeframe, which is now approximately 30 days from today's

ruling."

If

the U.S. Court of appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not stay enforcement,

Comcast by early September will have to have paid a fine and given Tennis

Channel the same coverage it gives its Golf Channel and NBC Sports Net, in

which Comcast has an ownership interest.