FCC Denies Bloomberg Request For Comment Deadline Extension For Comcast/NBCU Union

The FCC has denied Bloomberg's request for a 45-day extension of its June 21 comment deadline on the Comcast/NBCU joint venture.

Bloomberg was joined by the American Cable Association in the request for more time, though ACA had framed its request in the form of bringing up new issues and arguments if the comment date remained the same.

The FCC has said it does not want any more new arguments made after the initial comments come in, though it provided an extra 15 days after that.

Comcast and NBCU oppposed the requests, saying their opponents have had enough time to formulate their positions.

The FCC agreed, keeping the comment deadline June 21, and denying the ACA's request to extend from 15 days to 50 the window for bringing up new arguments after new information is submitted, though the FCC did clarify that those 15 days would begin after "the amount of time it would take a reasonable person to complete a diligent review of a submission of new information," which it does not define.

"Particularly in light of the Commission's desire to conduct its review in an orderly and efficient manner, we see no reason at this time to make a blanket extension of the current deadline," the commission said.