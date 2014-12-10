FCC Dems Vote to Extend Public File to Cable, Satellite, Radio

Add extending public file obligations to cable, satellite and radio operators among the items that have secured at least provisional approval via three Democratic votes.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler on Oct. 30 circulated the item to the other commissioners for a vote.

The three Democratic commissioners, which includes the chairman, have all voted for the item, according to FCC sources, which means it will be official as soon as the Republicans vote, no matter which way that goes. Once there is a quorum of votes (three) on an item, it goes on the clock and then must be voted within a set period of time — there can be an extension — or it would eventually become official without the other two votes.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.