FCC To Delve Into Location-Based Apps

Amidst a flurry of

Washington activity on the online geolocation front, the FCC Tuesday

announced it is holding a forum June 28 to help consumers "navigate"

location based services.

Examples of such

services would be, obviously, GPS apps, weather apps, or ones that let you know

where your friends are currently congregating or how close you are to the

newest movie, trendiest restaurant, or urgent care center.

Telecommunications

carriers, technology companies, consumer advocates and academia will all be

represented, according to a public notice issued by the commission, which has

opened an official docket on the issue and will be collecting comment.

According to the notice,

topics of conversation at the forum will include the costs and benefits of the

services, best practices and what parents should know about geolocation on

their kids mobile devices.

"Recent reports

have raised concerns about the location-based information that is gathered when

consumers use mobile devices," the commission pointed out.

Those include Google's

admission it was collecting user data as part of its mapping initiative, and

Apple's admission that geolocation information being collected

by iPhones was being stored too long and not sufficiently secured. Both

companies have said the issues are being resolved, but Capitol Hill has drawn a

bead on geolocation, with hearings in the Senate last week and another this

week and legislation likely in the hopper or already on the table.

For example, just hours

before the FCC announcement, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) introduced a bill

that would prevent companies from voluntarily sharing web

surfers geolocation information with the government.

The forum follows an FCC

internal working group's examination of the privacy implications of the

boom in location-based services, according to the commission.