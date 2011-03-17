FCC Delays Tennis Channel v. Comcast Hearing

The FCC has delayed its

hearing on Tennis Channel's complaint against Comcast by four weeks.

The hearing had been

slated for the end of this month, but after Tennis Channel asked for more time,

and Comcast did not oppose, the new dates are now April 15 for trial briefs and

exhibits and April 20 for the beginning of document admission sessions, with

the actual hearing beginning April 25.

The original hearing

date had been March 29.

Tennis Channel argues

that Comcast is favoring its own similarly situated networks Versus and Golf

Channel by placing them on more widely viewed tiers. The complaint stems from

Comcast's decision to keep the Tennis Channel on a premium sports tier rather

than a more broadly distributed programming tier.

Comcast has long argued

that it makes the channel available to nearly every home consistent with its

affiliation agreement.

Tennis filed the

complaint in February 2010. It has been trying to get on Comcast's basic tier

for some time - Comcast declined to reposition the channel when Tennis proposed

it last year, saying it would be "cost-prohibitive." But Comcast's

high-profile play for NBC Universal provided an opportunity for Tennis to

leverage that attention on the deal to try to get wider carriage.