FCC Defends Net Neutrality Rules

The FCC filed its brief in defense of the network neutrality

rules Monday, Sept. 10, telling the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

that the rules were necessary to prevent broadband providers from

"interfering with their customers' ability to use Internet services"

and that the commission had the authority to adopt the rules.

In the challenge, launched in January 2011, wireless

companies Verizon and MetroPCS argue that the FCC's Dec. 21, 2010, order

exceeds its authority, is arbitrary and capricious and an abuse of its

discretion, and is unconstitutional as well. It asks that the FCC vacate the

order and "provide such additional relief as may be

appropriate."

In the 79-page argument, the FCC says the rules were not

arbitrary or capricious, nor do they impinge on the First Amendment rights of

ISPs, which the FCC argues aren't speakers, per se. "Internet access

providers do not engage in speech," the FCC told the court. "They

transport the speech of others, as a messenger delivers documents containing

speech. Unlike cable systems, newspapers, and other curated media, broadband

providers do not exercise editorial discretion. Verizon has defended itself

from lawsuits on that very ground. If the First Amendment applies at all, the

Open Internet Rules are narrowly tailored to serve important government

interests."

While FCC chairman Julius Genachowski tolda Senate panel in May the FCC had not received any network neutrality

complaints in the six months since the rules had been in effect, the FCC in its

argument says that the commission is free to "plan in advance of

foreseeable events, rather than waiting to react," particularly since the

harms of open Internet violations could be "substantial, costly and

irreversible."

Most of the network neutrality rules don't apply to wireless

broadband, but the discrimination prohibition that applies to wireless is too

much for those companies, as is what they say was the FCC's overreach in

codifying any regs.

Cable operators generally didn't love the network neutrality

rules either and argued they were unnecessary. But they agreed to the

compromise proposal when faced with the alternative of the FCC classifying

Internet access as a Title II common carrier service subject to access

mandates, an option that remains open since the Title II docket has never been

closed.

Finalbriefs in the court case are not due until November, so there is unlikely

to be a decision before the beginning of next year.

The FCC's rules prevent Internet service providers from

discriminating against content and applications, subject to reasonable network

management. The FCC said it would enforce them on a case-by-case basis via a

fast-track complaint process.

They were billed by the FCC majority -- the rules were

approved on a straight party-line vote -- as a way to provide increased

certainty to broadband users that networks will not be able to interfere with

their traffic. The FCC is basing its legal authority on various congressional

directives to deploy broadband and ensure competition, including competition

with the broadcasters and other competitors whose online content delivery could

potentially be discriminated against.