FCC: Dec. 19, 2016, Is New Unwind Date for JSAs

It was primarily a housekeeping move, but the FCC said Thursday (Dec. 11) that deadline for broadcasters to comply with its new joint sales agreements (JSA's) rule change is now. Dec. 19, 2016.

the FCC had given broadcasters two years, or until June 19, 2016, to unwind any same-market JSA's of over 15% of ad time (or otherwise come into compliance) that would violate local ownership limits after the FCC voted to make those attributable as ownership interest, but the Congress in the just-passed STELAR Act extended that deadline for six months.

The FCC issued a public notice Thursday (Dec. 11) outlining that change and announcing the new date.