FCC: Up-to-Date Station Contact Info Is Crucial

The broadcast spectrum auction could extend into 2017, but it could also end by December if the wireless bidders cover the latest clearing cost from the just-completed reverse auction second stage.

The Media Bureau is urging TV station licensees to update their contact information as needed.

"We anticipate communicating directly with stations about channel reassignments (repacking) resulting from the ongoing broadcast television spectrum incentive auction (Auction 1000)," the bureau said in an advisory Thursday. It said that goes both for stations in the auction and those who were not eligible to participate.

So, any station that thinks it might need to update the FCC on its current whereabouts should enter that new information in the Licensing and Management System (LMS) or auction system ASAP.