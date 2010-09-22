FCC D Block Priority: Interoperable and Sustainable Public Safety Net

The FCC has proposed trying to re-auction the D block of

spectrum for a public-private partnership creating an interoperable

emergency communications network, but the Commission appears ready to

work with Congress and others on an alternative

that puts the spectrum directly in the hands of public safety.



Saying he is speaking for virtually all the the police chiefs, fire chiefs, sheriffs, and first responders,

as well as governors, mayors and state legislators, Police Chief Robert Davis plans to tell a Senate

Communications Subcommittee hearing audience that the D block of spectrum needs to be reallocated to public

safety with sufficient funding to build and maintain the infrastructure.

That is according to prepared testimony for a Thursday morning hearing in the committee entitled "Keeping Us

Safe: The Need for a Nationwide Public Safety Network."

The FCC proposed in the national broadband plan to try

to re-auction the D block to commercial users, with the caveat that they

would have to turn over their networks to first responders in an

emergency. The FCC tried to auction it once before for

that public/private partnership but failed to draw a minimum bid.

The public safety community has argued that a partnership

is not the right way to go. "[T]he notion that has been advanced by

some wireless carriers that they should control the network and allow

public safety to lease it. This simply will not

work for public safety. A dropped call on a cell phone is an annoyance;

in an emergency it literally can mean the difference between life and

death. Public safety personnel must have coverage whenever and wherever

we respond in an emergency," Davis said.

According to an FCC official speaking on background,

rather than push for that partnership, look for the FCC's message at the

hearing Thursday to be that it stands ready to work with Congress and

the public safety community and the wireless industry

on a network that is truly interoperable, nationwide and technically

feasible--meaning that there is enough money to create and sustain it.

Davis, who is chief of the San Jose Police Department and president of the Major cities Chiefs Association, will be preaching to the choir when it comes to Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), who last month

introduced a bill that would allocate spectrum and funds to create a national, interoperable public safety

network.

While the hearing is billed as a general fact-finder, Rockefeller's bill will almost certainly be among the

focuses of the gathering. And in case that hadn't been

the plan, it will be after Davis's testimony if he remains true to the

script. "Mr. Chairman, your bill, S. 3756 provides us exactly what we

need to make this network a reality," he plans

to tell the committee. "We thank you for your leadership, and we urge

all of your colleagues in Congress to support your bill."

Testifying for the FCC will be Admiral James Barnett, chief of the Public Safety Bureau.



