FCC Creating Digital Literacy Corp, Ponders Free/Low Cost Broadband Service

The FCC wants to create a digital literacy corps to help

boost broadband adoption by training people in low-adoption areas, which

include rural and low income communities, and at the same time boost the skills

of those doing the training. It also wants the government to consider using

spectrum to create a free or low-cost broadband service.

Those were among the key takeaways from a Knight

Commission Digital Inclusion Summit in Washington,

where FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and other commissioners unveiled yet

another piece of the broadband plan in what has become an ongoing road show of

recommended proposals.

Driving the FCC's focus on adoption are the almost 40

million Americans that haven't adopted broadband.

The FCC will also team with the Knight Foundation on the

Knight/FCC "Apps for Inclusion" Challenge, a contest that will offer cash

($100,000 from Knight Foundation) to software developers who can provide easier

online access to government information, including tracking voting records.

That is another element in digital inclusion, says Knight.

Alberto IbargÃ¼en, president of the Knight Foundation, called

Genachowski the foundation's "hero of the day."

Genachowski said that rural, minority, low-income, seniors,

the disabled and tribal communities have fallen behind in broadband, and the

cost of digital exclusion is "high and growing higher every day."

Other inclusion proposals include creating an "online

skills" portal with free lessons and digital education, though of course

that will require broadband availability.

The FCC will also recommend public funding for the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration to support public-private

partnerships for outreach and education and targeted support for senior

citizens.

As the FCC said last week in talking about expanding the

Universal Service Fund, another proposal for adoption by underserved

communities is using its lifeline and link-up service subsidies. Those had previously been focused on

wirelines but the commission is considering using them for broadband and some

spectrum for a free or low-cost broadband service.