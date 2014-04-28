FCC Creates Net Neutrality E-mail Address

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler plans a May 15 vote on his proposed new network neutrality rules, which will include a public comment period for filings in the official docket, but he has also designated an e-mail address for members of the public who want to get an early start on weighing in—openinternet@fcc.gov.

"The proposed rules will ask questions about how best to ensure the Internet remains an open platform for innovation and expression," the FCC said on its Web site, "....Chairman Wheeler is encouraging the public to share their views now." (Those questions will include whether the FCC should reclassify Internet access under Title II common carrier regs that require mandatory access.)

The chairman has said he wants to have rules in place by the end of the year and, while he has circulated a draft, has indicated there will be plenty of opportunity for input.

"He will be listening, and your comments will help inform the final rules," the FCC says.

The commission has created separate e-mail accounts for other items, said an FCC source on background, and like those these comments will be placed in the official docket.