FCC Creates Incentive Auction Task Force

The FCC has created a new incentive auction task

force, over seen by former Wireless Bureau Chief Ruth Milkman.

At

the FCC's public meeting Wednesday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced

the effort to coordinate what he conceded was a highly complex, challenging

task -- the implementing legislation is over 100 pages.

That

task, according to a highly placed FCC source, will include info gathering on

issues like repacking and interference -- look for workshops on those and other

issues -- as well as multiple rulemaking proposals that will spread over

months.

The

chairman called it an unprecedented multi-bureau, multi-office effort. "It

is important that it be a coordinated, organized, efficient and streamlined

effort." He said the task force is currently going over the legislation

and organizing an implementation plan.

He

said that the statute creates a number of challenging and difficult issues,

though he did not elaborate. He said that the effort was still "very much

in the planning stage."

While

the FCC wants to reclaim 120 MHz of spectrum from broadcasters as part of that

incentive auction process, among the challenges in the bill may be the

requirements to coordinate spectrum issues with Canada and Mexico that could reduce that

available spectrum to 80 MHz or less. Asked at a press conference after the

meeting whether that 120 MHz was still the goal, the chairman said he did not

have an estimate, but did say he was concerned that the legislation contains

provisions that "will constrain us from maximizing the spectrum

recovered."

He

said it will all be about engineering working within the constraints of the legislation.

But

he did say that at the end of the process, he was anticipating "when the

incentive auctions of the TV bands was complete," the result would be

"a healthy broadcast sector and a strong, robust, competitive and

world-leading mobile industry."