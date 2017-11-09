FCC Creates Downloadable Net Neutrality Docket Files

Saying it is a way to make the record easier to review by outside parties, the FCC has put some "zip" into the search process by making all filings submitted as of Nov. 3 in the Restoring Internet Freedom (network neutrality) comment docket--more than 22 million of them--available in compressed, downloadable files.

The comments have been organized--in batches of 10,000--into JSON files, aggregated into three zipped archives:

https://data.fcc.gov/comments/17-108/ECFS_17-108_1.zip

https://data.fcc.gov/comments/17-108/ECFS_17-108_2.zip

https://data.fcc.gov/comments/17-108/ECFS_17-108_3.zip

The FCC is encouraging the public to use those files in "exploring the docket" and to "ensure that they have a complete set of filings."

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is widely expected to circulate an order rolling back Title II classification of internet access and reviewing the current Open Internet order this month for a vote next month. It is that proposal that drew the 22 million-plus comments.



The FCC closed the comment period Aug. 30, but continued to accept comments anyway--per custom--and they continued to flood in.



Technically, only those before the Aug. 30 deadline are considered part of the record the FCC has to consider in making its decision.

FCC spokespeople were not immediately available for comment on the new archive.