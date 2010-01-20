FCC Creates Consumer Task Force

The FCC has created a consumer task force that will be

chaired by new Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau chief Joel Gurin, a former

journalist and long-time Consumer

Reports staffer.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that the task force

would include the heads of all the bureaus as well as the FCC's managing

director and general counsel. He said that the task force would play an

"essential role" in making sure that a consumer focus applied "consistently

and reasonably" across technologies and bureaus so the public could

"fully engage" in and understand FCC processes.

He said it was "excellent" that the FCC had a consumer-focused

bureau, but said this would send the message that the focus extended

"across all agencies." Genachowski said he expected a lot out of the

task force.

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps praised that consumer focus.

"Our blissful blessing of evermore media consolidation was a costly

assault on consumer and citizen well-being," he said as example.

Considering consumer impact as standard operating procedure going forward is an

important change in policy, he said. "I think you can tell I am

pleased," he said to the chairman.

Commissioner Robert McDowell called the task force a

"great step forward," as did Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and

Meredith Attwell Baker.

McDowell also praised the chairman for including the text of

proposed rules in proposed rulemakings, saying the FCC should to it with all

such proposals.

The FCC kicked off the meeting with a consumer-focused rule

proposal about limiting pre-recorded "robocalls."

That proposal, dealing with calls that Baker said come at

"inconvenient times and annoying times," was approved unanimously.