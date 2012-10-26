FCC Covers Plenty of Ground in Auction Workshop

FCC senior adviser and co-lead of the FCC's Incentive

Auction Task Force Gary Epstein said Friday that the FCC is committed to

voluntary incentive auctions that will 1) honor Congress' statutory language,

2) work with include the industry in a transparent repacking process, and 3)

provide viable reimbursement and transition mechanism.

That came at the FCC's first workshop for broadcasters on

its spectrum incentive auctions on Friday at FCC headquarters in Washington.

FCC bureau chiefs and other staffers outlined various

options for the auctions as outlined in the FCC's framework released last

month.

While the workshop was targeted at broadcasters, according

to one self-identified broadcaster at the workshop who said he was considering

participating, a show of hands at the event revealed only three others in the

room, though it was also webcast, so remote broadcaster participation could

have been larger.

FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn kicked off the workshop by

hammering home that the auctions were voluntary, though Bill Lake pointed out

that repacking of TV stations after the auctions was not. Julie Knapp, head of the

FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology, who headed that repacking portion

of the workshop, pointed out that the majority of stations would probably not

have to move.

Media Bureau chief Bill Lake made the point that the auction

part of the equation would only involve (roughly) the top 25-35 markets, and

maybe a few others, though repacking would affect those others. He also echoed Clyburn

in saying there had been great interest from broadcasters in the auctions.

Clyburn tried to set a broadcaster-friendly tone from the

outset by saying that TV stations remained the most important vehicle for

serving the informational needs of local communities.

Much of what the FCC staffers talked about were proposals

that were put out for comment, with the final look of both auctions and

repacking far from set. Lake made the point that this was very much the

beginning of the process.

Among the proposals/questions covered in the workshop:

Anti-collusion measures: The auction will have

anti-collusion rules to make sure bidders can't get together to inflate prices,

but the FCC recognizes that if stations are being given the opportunity to

share channels as an incentive to give up theirs, and those are expected to be

private negotiations, those broadcasters will have to be talking and sharing

information.

Eligibility: The FCC is proposing to allow stations with

pending enforcement actions -- indecency fines, for example -- to participate, but

not ones whose license has expired or who have had their license cancelled or

revoked, even if it is subject to appeal. Only full-power and class A

full-power stations, which excludes other low powers and translators. Stations

won't be allowed to share outside of their community of license unless they can

continue to cover that community as well. Noncoms and commercial stations can

share, and all must-carry rights would carry over to each of the channel

sharers.

New channels under repacking: Unlike the DTV transition,

stations that are moved to new channels to free up blocks of spectrum for

wireless will not get to choose those channel numbers. But Lake pointed out the

FCC is considering allowing stations unhappy with their new channels to apply

to the FCC to change them.

Timing: Lake said the repacking transition process presents

challenging timing issues. The FCC is asking whether there should be a hard

date or a phased transition. The FCC is planning for an 18-month transition,

pointing out that some TV stations in the DTV transition were about to do it in

12 months.

Money: The FCC has $1.75 billion to cover any broadcaster

and MVPD moving expenses. The statute creating the auctions also allows

broadcasters to pass on cash for the chance to use their broadcast spectrum for

more than broadcasting, so long as they continue delivering their primary

broadcast channel. The FCC has proposed various compensation plans, including

upfront payments based on market size, or a partial payment and "true

up" after the real costs are incurred, or waiting until the expenses are

filed and reviewing them.

In all these, the FCC is looking to make the auctions as

easy for and attractive to broadcasters as possible. Epstein has said that most

of the complexity will be "under the hood" and the province of FCC

staffers rather than broadcasters.

After often densely-packed presentations on auction

framework proposals -- combinatorial and simultaneous multiple round ascending

clock auctions, and the like -- the staffers opened the floor for questions.

One broadcaster -- the one who said he was only one of four --

asked why, if the FCC wanted to encourage broadcasters to participate, he

didn't let them go dark before the auction, so they would save money, including

the expense of complying with FCC rules like the new CALM Act and the

commercial loudness mitigation equipment it requires.

Lake pointed out that the FCC has rules and responsibilities

for holding a license, but that he should flesh out that suggestion and the FCC

would consider it along with other comments.

Asked by a public interest representative whether the FCC

would publicize the private sharing agreements between broadcasters since they

could involve a large transfer of value of public spectrum to a private

company, Lake did not rule it out, pointing out there are other types of

private contracts the FCC requires stations to file.