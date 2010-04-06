FCC: Court Decision 'Invalidates' Prior Approach to Preserving Open Internet

An FCC spokeswoman said Apr. 6 that the commission still has

the power to promote an open Internet, and will use that power, but also

recognized that a D.C. court decision striking down a previous

commission's order in the BitTorrent case "invalidated the prior

Commission's approach to preserving an open Internet."

"The FCC is firmly committed to promoting an open

Internet and to policies that will bring the enormous benefits of broadband to

all Americans," said FCC spokeswoman Jen Howard in a statement.

"It will rest these policies -- all of which will be designed to foster

innovation and investment while protecting and empowering consumers -- on a

solid legal foundation."

That solid legal foundation may be reclassifying at

least some portion of Internet service as a Title II communications service subject

to mandatory access regulations, rather than the more lightly regulated

information service category the FCC put it in.

"Today's court decision invalidated the prior commission's

approach to preserving an open Internet," Howard conceded. "But the court

in no way disagreed with the importance of preserving a free and open Internet;

nor did it close the door to other methods for achieving this important end."

The court did say that it was not ruling that the FCC had no

power over ISPs, but that it had not justified using ancillary

authority rather than directly delegated authority from Congress.