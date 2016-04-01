FCC to Converge on Beantown for INTX

All five of the FCC commissioners will be making an appearance at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's Internet & Television Expo (INTX) conference in Boston.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will address a general session May 18. Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel, Mignon Clyburn, Michael O'Rielly, and Ajit Pai will participate in a Super Session at 11 a.m., which will be part of C-SPAN's Communicators series and hosted by C-SPAN's Peter Slen.

NCTA's announcement of the panels and big name speakers for the show did not include Rosenworcel, but an aide told Multichannel News that she had been traveling and had not gotten back to the trade group with the news that she would, indeed, be participating on the Super Panel.

The show runs from May 16 to 18, and could feature some added D.C. buzz if a federal court has handed down its decision in the network neutrality case.