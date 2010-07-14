FCC Continues To Work On Legislative Answer To BitTorrent

With

the help of both sides of the network neutrality debate, the FCC continues to

search for a legislative answer to its broadband oversight questions.

Followinga meeting with representatives of Google, Skype and the Open Internet Coalitionearlier this week, Edward Lazarus, chief of staff to FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski, met Tuesday (July 13) with National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Kyle McSlarrow, AT&T SVP James Cicconi and Verizon

EVP Tom Tauke about "details relating to prospective legislation regarding

open Internet principles," according to an ex parte filing with the

commission.

Those

specifics included: "Prohibitions on blocking legal content and

interfering with attachment of non-harmful devices; possible legislative

language for a nondiscrimination principle; treatment of specialized services;

transparency of broadband Internet service performance and network management

practices; an enforcement regime to protect consumers; and application of some

aspect of the principles to wireless platforms."

Brokering

a solution that industry and network neutrality fans could sign off on

and legislators would pass, no small feat, would clarify the intent of

Congress, which the FCC is attempting to interpret through the chairman's

"third way" proposal for reclassifying broadband under some portions

of Title II common carrier regulations.

The

issue arose after a federal court ruled that the FCC had not sufficiently

justified its statutory authority to sanction Comcast for blocking BitTorrent

peer-to-peer file uploads.

The

meeting Tuesday came only two days before initial comments are due at the FCC

on that "third way" and other options for clarifying its authority.

Along

with McSlarrow, Tauke and Cicconi, Richard Whitt of Google and Markham Erickson

of the Open Internet Coalition have emerged as major players in the effort to

reach some accord on targeted legislation that would clarify the FCC's

authority to regulate network management and access.