FCC Consumer Bureau Chief Gurin Exiting

Joel

Gurin, chief of the consumer and governmental affairs bureau, is exiting the

commission Feb. 17, according to the chairman's office. Kris Montieth, deputy

chief of the media bureau, will be acting chief. It will be the third departure

this year of a top FCC staffer.

Gurin,

who has held the post since December 2009, is the former editor of Consumer

Reports. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has framed the FCC's mission as

consumer-focused rather than industry-focused and Gurin's charter has included

bill shock, getting a handle on broadband speeds, and implementation of the

21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, which had a January

deadline. "We'll miss Joel's dedication as a stalwart advocate for

consumers, working to solve real problems in smart ways," said FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement.

Gurin

is the latest in a number of recent departures that includes FCC Chief of Staff

Edward Lazarus, who exited last month, and Paul De Sa, chief of the FCC's

office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis, who announced last week he is

leaving in this month as well.