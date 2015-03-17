FCC Considering Enforcement Bureau Field Office Cuts

The FCC commissioners are considering a proposed cut of the Enforcement Bureau's field offices and staff as part of an overall effort to streamline the agency.

Radio World reported that Enforcement Bureau chief Travis LeBlanc had circulated a memo to that effect, saying that the FCC under the plan "would reduce the number of field agents from 63 to 33, reduce the number of director positions from 21 to five and cut support staff as well."

"The commission recently completed a thorough, data-driven review of our field programs with an eye toward improving efficiency while meeting our responsibilities both today and in the future," said an FCC spokesperson. "The commissioners are considering a proposal to meet these goals."

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.