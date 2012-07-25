FCC: Connect America Is Connecting 400,000 Americans

The FCC said Wednesday that almost 400,000 people and small

businesses in 37 states will get access to high-speed Internet within the next

three years as the FCC transitions phone subsidies to broadband.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski announced the first phase

kickoff of the Connect America Fund, which has a goal of connecting 7 million unserved

rural Americans to the Internet within six years and all 19 million unserved by

2020.

That first phase will combine $115 million in public funds

with "millions more" in private investment, says the commission.

"Today's action is just the beginning of our efforts to unleash the

benefits of broadband for millions of homes and small businesses in unserved

rural communities across the U.S. In today's economy, broadband is a

vital platform for innovation and opportunity, including jobs, education, and

healthcare," said the chairman.

That migration is part of the commission's reform of the

disbursement side of the Universal Service Fund. Next up will be reforming the contribution

side.

The announcement of the benefits of that migration come

after several weeks in which Congress has pressed the FCC on complaints from

smaller, rural telecom carriers about losing traditional telecom funding in

that move to broadband, some of which they had used to secure loans from

another government agency, the USDA's Rural Utilities Service.