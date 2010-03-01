FCC: Congress to Get Broadband Plan March 16

The FCC, which had to move the Feb. 17 deadline for the

broadband plan to March 17, now plans to beat that new deadline by a

day.

After announcing that the plan would be outlined at its

public meeting March 16, it would not make much sense to hold off giving it to

the Hill until the next day, an FCC source confirmed. So March 16 will now be

the delivery date rather than St. Patrick's Day.

The FCC has already been previewing large chunks of those

recommendations in public forums over the past couple of weeks and FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski will continue that trend when he addresses the National

Congress of American Indians in Washington

Tuesday (March 2).

He plans to outline the plan's recommendations for improving

broadband access to tribal lands.