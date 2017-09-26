FCC: Communications Networks Still Feeling Maria's Effects

As of Monday (Sept. 25), the FCC still didn't have a handle on just how many cable and wireline subscribers remain without service in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, but it appears to be most of them.

Based on data from the FCC's Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), which collects voluntary reports from communications providers, the FCC has concluded that "large percentages"--in the case of one company 100%--of subs are without either service.

On the bright side, no TV stations were reported out of service and only one radio station, WQBS San Juan, PR, was off the air.

The FCC noted that many communications providers have not yet reported in to the system, though suggested it is safe to conclude there has been little improvement in communications networks in Puerto Rico.

The information was based on reports as of midday Monday, and the FCC advised that those reports are an incomplete snapshot of a fast-evolving event.