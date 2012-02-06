FCC Commissioning New Study on Information Needs of Public

The FCC is commissioning a study of how the

current communications marketplace meets the critical information needs of the

American public with an eye toward collecting evidence to support boosting

media participation, including by lowering entry barriers, to entrepreneurs and

small businesses, including those run by minorities and women.

The

request for quotation (RFQ) is being launched in conjunction with the FCC's

Communications Act charter of identifying those barriers.

According

the Office of Communications Business Opportunities (OCBO) and the Media Bureau

(Bureau), which issued the request, they want to know: "How Americans meet

their critical information needs; how the media ecosystem operates to address

critical information needs; and What barriers exist in providing content and

services to address critical information needs. "

But

rather than commissioning new research, the FCC said it was looking for a

review of the relevant studies already done, with one goal being coming up with

a definition of "critical information needs."

"In

order to assess whether government action is needed to ensure that the

information needs of all Americans, including women and minorities, are being

addressed, to determine the relationship, if any, between meeting critical

information needs, and the available opportunities for all Americans to

participate in the communications industries, it is first necessary to examine

what prior research has been conducted with regard to how the public acquires

critical information, how the media ecosystem operates to provide critical

information, and what barriers exist to participation," the FCC said.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has been arguing that one of the ways the FCC needs

to meet those needs is freeing up more spectrum, including broadcast spectrum,

for wireless broadband.

The

commission has also been instructed by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in

its remand of ownership rules to better buttress whatever diversity initiatives

it undertakes.

It

is not clear whether the FCC's own report will be included in the analysis of

existing studies. The FCC issued a report on the information needs of

communities last year, but that primarily provided a state of the news industry

recap and recommended, among other things, that the FCC should terminate its

localism proceeding, replace enhanced disclosure of TV station's public service

programming with a more streamlined, online version, and encourage the

government to move its billion of dollars of mostly national advertising buys

to local media like TV stations. More broadly, the report found a generally

vibrant media landscape with a troubling gap in providing community news about

schools and local government that has yet to be filled by the disruptive

explosion of web news content.

FCC

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said she was extremely pleased with the

announcement of the new study. She has been pushing for better data to support

FCC actions on boosting minority and female ownership, data that will be

necessary to buttress any affirmative action measures in court.

"As

directed by Congress, under Section 257 of the Communications Act of 1934, the

Commission must identify and eliminate market entry barriers for small

businesses and promote policies favoring 'a diversity of media voices, vigorous

economic competition, technological advancement, and promotion of the public

interest, convenience and necessity,'" she said. "We are in need of

more detail in describing how the Commission's actions have fulfilled those

purposes, and set forth, where appropriate, specific examples and data that

support the conclusions found in past FCC reports."