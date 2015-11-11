FCC Commissioners to Testify Before House

All five FCC commissioners are slated to testify before Congress next week to provide an update on a host of hot-button topics.

According to the House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee, the commissioners have agreed to appear at a Nov. 17 oversight hearing.

Among the possible topics of discussion include the upcoming broadcast incentive auction, retrans reform, FCC process reform, and the Open Internet order.

“Next week’s hearing gives our panel a chance to better understand the commission’s track record as well as discuss ways to help them better serve the public," said Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the subcommittee.