FCC Commissioners to Testify at Hill Spectrum Hearing
All five FCC commissioners have been scheduled to
testify at the House Energy and Commerce committee's Dec.
12 hearing on the status of the FCC's implementation of spectrum incentive
auctions.
It will make a for a busy day for the commissioners, who
have a long-standing public meeting scheduled for the date with at least three
items to vote -- though they could be pulled if they were voted beforehand.
The FCC meeting has been moved to the afternoon from its
customary morning start to accommodate the House hearing, which is scheduled
for 10 a.m. and was officially announced by the subcommittee Tuesday.
