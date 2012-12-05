FCC Commissioners to Testify at Hill Spectrum Hearing

All five FCC commissioners have been scheduled to

testify at the House Energy and Commerce committee's Dec.

12 hearing on the status of the FCC's implementation of spectrum incentive

auctions.

It will make a for a busy day for the commissioners, who

have a long-standing public meeting scheduled for the date with at least three

items to vote -- though they could be pulled if they were voted beforehand.

The FCC meeting has been moved to the afternoon from its

customary morning start to accommodate the House hearing, which is scheduled

for 10 a.m. and was officially announced by the subcommittee Tuesday.