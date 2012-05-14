FCC Commissioners Sworn In

At long last, the FCC's two newest members have been sworn in.

Jessica Rosenworcel is the new Democratic commissioner, is taking over for her former boss, Michael Copps, while Ajit Pai took the Republican seat formerly held by Meredith Attwell Baker.

"Commissioners Robert McDowell and Mignon Clyburn joined Chairman Julius Genachowski this morning for the swearing in of Commissioner Ajit Pai and the ceremonial swearing in of Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel," the FCC confirmed. "The event took place in the Chairman's office and was attended by family, friends and staff."

Comcast was quick to give a shout-out to the two.

"Newly sworn in FCC Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Varadaraj Pai exemplify the characteristics required for public service and they have demonstrated leadership and expertise on telecommunications policy throughout their careers," said Kathy Zachem, senior VP of regulatory and state legislative affairs. "Comcast congratulates them and looks forward to working together as they take on their new and well-deserved appointment."