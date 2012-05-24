FCC Commissioners Get Feel-Good First Meeting

The FCC's May public meeting, featuring the first votes by

new commissioners Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel, was a noncontroversial one,

with unanimous votes on three items.

Those were to: 1) Further explore the use of aerial-based

communications technologies -- floating cell towers, as it were -- in times of

emergency when terrestrial-based communications is compromised; 2) to approve

the allocation of spectrum for medical monitoring technologies and 3) to free

up some 800 MHz spectrum for wireless broadband by lifting channel-spacing

limits and technical limitations.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel sounded encouraging words

for incumbent spectrum users, saying in comments on the inquiry into

aerial-based communications that it was essential to make sure that they did

not interfere with existing networks.

All three items deal with mobile communications and

broadband, the FCC's laser-like focus of late, particularly the last item and

its focus on freeing up more spectrum for broadband.

Chairman Julius Genachowski talked up the FCC's mobile

broadband action plan, which includes removing regulatory barriers, freeing up

spectrum for unlicensed use, and conducting reverse incentive auctions to

reclaim broadcast spectrum.

Commissioner Robert McDowell welcomed his colleague,

Republican Ajit Pai, with typical humor, pointing out that his name was tied

for the shortest in Commissioner history (joining Fly, Coy, Cox and Lee), as

well as being the only one that could be spelled with a single Greek letter.