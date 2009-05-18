FCC Commissioner Tate Given ITU Honor

Republican FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate was given the ITU World Telecommunication and Information Society Award at an International Telecommunication Union summit in Geneva, Switzerland Monday.

She was one of three people honored for "devoting themselves to bringing the benefits of Internet connectivity to every corner of the planet while protecting the interests of users, especially children who are among the most prolific users — and also the most vulnerable."

The others were Brazil's president, Luiz Ignacio Lula Da Silva and Rob Conway, CEO of mobile communications association GSMA.

Tate made child protection, on-air and online, a priority issue during her time on the commission.

"I was fortunate enough to experience first-hand Deborah Tate’s leadership and tireless commitment on a wide range of issues regarding children and families, including the important task of protecting children in cyberspace." said Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps. "I know her work in this area will continue to inspire and make a positive difference in the years ahead. The ITU could not have chosen a more deserving recipient."