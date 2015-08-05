FCC Commissioner Pai Names Interim Media Advisor

Alison Nemeth has been named interim legal advisor for media issues to FCC commissioner Ajit Pai.

Chief of Staff Matthew Berry, who has been handling media issues, is taking over wireless issues for Nick Degani, wireline legal advisor, who is out on paternity leave.

Nemeth is being detailed from the video division of the FCC Media Bureau, where she has worked on the upcoming broadcast incentive auction among other issues. She is a former clerk in Pai's office, so it will be a homecoming of sorts.

“I am delighted that Alison has agreed to rejoin our office. She excelled during her prior stint with us, and I look forward to benefiting from her expertise in the weeks ahead,” said Pai in a statement.