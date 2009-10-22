FCC Commissioner Baker Places Staffers

FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker Thursday announced four new staffers.

Brad Gillen will be legal advisor for media issues, joining Nov. 9 from DISH Network, where he has been senior counsel and director of federal regulatory affairs.

Charles Mathias will be legal advisor for wireless, international and public safety. He had been an associate bureau chief in the Wireless Bureau.

Christi Shewman will be legal advisor for wireline and universal service. She has been with the Wireline Competition Bureau in various capacities since 2003, including heading up the Competition Policy division.

Millie Kerr, formerly an associate at Allen & Overy in London, will be Baker's confidential assistant and staff attorney.

"I would like to thank my talented and dedicated interim staff-Bill Freedman, Erin McGrath, Christi Shewman and Ann Monahan-for all that they have done to help me get started," said Baker in announcing the new staff. "They have indoctrinated me into the ways of the FCC, drawing upon extensive experience. I am deeply grateful to them for all of their hard work," said Baker. "I am also thrilled and honored to have such a talented group of individuals joining my team. They are extraordinarily accomplished attorneys and I know that I will benefit from their leadership, public and private sector experience, and dedication to public service."