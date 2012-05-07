FCC Commish Kudos: Take II

The

welcome wagon was working overtime as praise for two new FCC commissioners

continued to pour in Monday afternoon.

"NAB congratulates Jessica

Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai on their confirmations as FCC Commissioners,"

said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "They

are well-respected public servants who bring years of expertise and a unique

perspective to the FCC. We look forward to working with them and engaging in an

open and constructive dialogue on the issues affecting broadcasting."

Rosenworcel's former boss and her predecessor in the open Democratic seat, Michael Copps, was not surprisingly happy with the events of Monday.

"I am pleased that the Senate has confrimed Jessica Rosenworcel and Agit Pai as Members of the Federal Communications Commission," he said in a statement. "These are two especially well-qualified individuals. I know Jessica better because of her years as my Senior Legal Advisor. She brings a breadth and depth of telecom knowledge that is remarkable and, perhaps, unparalleled. Enormously difficult challenges confront the Commission. Bringing broadband to all of our citizens is key to America's success in the Twenty-first century.

It's about jobs, education, health, and creating opportunity for all of us. It's time for America to close the Broadband Gap. Simultaneously we must make sure that our media--both traditional media and the new Internet media--actually nourishe our civic dialogue so that we as citizens can more fully understand the challenges we face and can make intelligent decisions for the future. The FCC needs to be proactive on both these fronts, and I'll be looking to the new Commissioners to make it happen."

American Cable Association President Matthew

Polka added his salute to the fusillade.

"ACA salutes Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai

on receiving Senate confirmation today to serve on the Federal Communications

Commission, and ACA and its members look forward to working with these highly

talented and dedicated public servants on the key issues handled by the

agency.... It's encouraging that the new FCC Commissioners have a keen

understanding of the profound impact FCC policy can have on a broad swath of

industry participants, including smaller firms in smaller markets and rural

areas, whether in West Virginia [Rockefeller represents West Virginia] or

Kansas [Pai's home state]. ACA is committed to working with all FCC Commissioners

on the adoption of effective policies that are fair, balanced and

inclusive."

"I applaud the United States Senate for

confirming President Obama's most recent nominees to the FCC, and I wish to

join my colleagues in congratulating Jessica and Ajit on their

confirmation," said Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. "I am

anxious to begin working with them both, and am relieved that after long last,

this Commission will once again be operating at full strength."

"We welcome Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai

as the newest commissioners on the Federal Communications Commission,"

said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "We look forward to working with

them on the many challenging issues confronting the public, from major

transactions to the disposition of spectrum. In particular, we have known

and worked with Commissioner Rosenworcel for many years through her previous

service on the FCC staff and on Capitol Hill. We respect her depth of knowledge

and judgment on these complex matters."

"On behalf of the nation's State utility

regulators, we applaud today's Senate vote approving Jessica Rosenworcel and

Ajit Pai as the newest members of the Federal Communications Commission,"

said David Wright, president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility

Commissioners. "Both will be welcomed additions, as each brings unique

strengths to this important agency. Ms. Rosenworcel is a dedicated public

servant, having already served at the agency as a key staff member for former

Commissioner Michael Copps. Mr. Pai has also demonstrated his commitment to the

public interest through his strong career as well. We look forward to working

with working with the newest members of the commission, and we thank the Senate

for finalizing their nominations."

"We are pleased that the U.S. Senate today

approved the nominations of Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai as FCC

Commissioners," blogged AT&T senior VP Bob Quinn. "Both

Commissioner Rosenworcel and Commissioner Pai are widely respected for their

knowledge and depth of experience on communications issues. All of us at

AT&T are enthused that they'll be joining the FCC, where we expect them to

have an immediate and constructive impact.

"Our nation's communications policy framework

is in dire need of modernization to reflect today's technological innovations,

consumer demands and competitive markets. Working together, we can accomplish

that vital objective, and also meet President Obama's stated goal of reaching

98% of all Americans with high-speed broadband services. We look forward to

working with the full Commission to ensure the continued investment in America's infrastructure."

"We welcome the Senate's confirmation of

nominees Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai to serve on the Federal

Communications Commission, and wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to

both of these highly respected, veteran telecom policy experts," added

USTelecom president & CEO Walter B. McCormick Jr. "Their knowledge,

experience and dedication to public policy will enhance the work already

ongoing at the commission, which will now enjoy a full complement of

commissioners. We look forward to working with the new commissioners once they

are sworn in and officially commence their public duties."

"We congratulate Ms. Rosenworcel and Mr. Pai.

Both are well-qualified and respected, and will bring a wealth of experience

and knowledge to their positions in an important period for communications

policy," said Kathleen Grillo, Verizon senior VP for federal regulatory

affairs. "We look forward to working with them in the months and years

ahead."

"CenturyLink congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel

and Ajit Pai on their confirmation by the Senate as FCC commissioners," said

Steve Davis, CenturyLink's senior VP of public policy and government relations. "Both

are well qualified and bring a deep understanding of the complex issues facing

the communications industry today. We look forward to working with them to

help bring advanced technologies to more consumers and businesses."

"The PTC congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai on their confirmation to serve as commissioners of the FCC," said Parents Television Council President Tim Winter. "Both bring years of experience inside and outside the agency to bear on the many critical issues facing the commission. We hope their ability to enforce the broadcast decency law will be affirmed by the United States Supreme Court; and we look forward to working with both new commissioners to ensure that the FCC considers the needs of parents and families in furtherance of their congressionally-mandated public interest obligation."

The FCC's indecency enforcement has been effectivley on hold for years as the issue is hashed out in the courts. the Supreme Court is expected to rule within the next month or so on broadcaster challenges to indecency rules.