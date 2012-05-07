FCC Commish Kudos: Take II
The
welcome wagon was working overtime as praise for two new FCC commissioners
continued to pour in Monday afternoon.
"NAB congratulates Jessica
Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai on their confirmations as FCC Commissioners,"
said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "They
are well-respected public servants who bring years of expertise and a unique
perspective to the FCC. We look forward to working with them and engaging in an
open and constructive dialogue on the issues affecting broadcasting."
Rosenworcel's former boss and her predecessor in the open Democratic seat, Michael Copps, was not surprisingly happy with the events of Monday.
"I am pleased that the Senate has confrimed Jessica Rosenworcel and Agit Pai as Members of the Federal Communications Commission," he said in a statement. "These are two especially well-qualified individuals. I know Jessica better because of her years as my Senior Legal Advisor. She brings a breadth and depth of telecom knowledge that is remarkable and, perhaps, unparalleled. Enormously difficult challenges confront the Commission. Bringing broadband to all of our citizens is key to America's success in the Twenty-first century.
It's about jobs, education, health, and creating opportunity for all of us. It's time for America to close the Broadband Gap. Simultaneously we must make sure that our media--both traditional media and the new Internet media--actually nourishe our civic dialogue so that we as citizens can more fully understand the challenges we face and can make intelligent decisions for the future. The FCC needs to be proactive on both these fronts, and I'll be looking to the new Commissioners to make it happen."
American Cable Association President Matthew
Polka added his salute to the fusillade.
"ACA salutes Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai
on receiving Senate confirmation today to serve on the Federal Communications
Commission, and ACA and its members look forward to working with these highly
talented and dedicated public servants on the key issues handled by the
agency.... It's encouraging that the new FCC Commissioners have a keen
understanding of the profound impact FCC policy can have on a broad swath of
industry participants, including smaller firms in smaller markets and rural
areas, whether in West Virginia [Rockefeller represents West Virginia] or
Kansas [Pai's home state]. ACA is committed to working with all FCC Commissioners
on the adoption of effective policies that are fair, balanced and
inclusive."
"I applaud the United States Senate for
confirming President Obama's most recent nominees to the FCC, and I wish to
join my colleagues in congratulating Jessica and Ajit on their
confirmation," said Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. "I am
anxious to begin working with them both, and am relieved that after long last,
this Commission will once again be operating at full strength."
"We welcome Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai
as the newest commissioners on the Federal Communications Commission,"
said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "We look forward to working with
them on the many challenging issues confronting the public, from major
transactions to the disposition of spectrum. In particular, we have known
and worked with Commissioner Rosenworcel for many years through her previous
service on the FCC staff and on Capitol Hill. We respect her depth of knowledge
and judgment on these complex matters."
"On behalf of the nation's State utility
regulators, we applaud today's Senate vote approving Jessica Rosenworcel and
Ajit Pai as the newest members of the Federal Communications Commission,"
said David Wright, president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility
Commissioners. "Both will be welcomed additions, as each brings unique
strengths to this important agency. Ms. Rosenworcel is a dedicated public
servant, having already served at the agency as a key staff member for former
Commissioner Michael Copps. Mr. Pai has also demonstrated his commitment to the
public interest through his strong career as well. We look forward to working
with working with the newest members of the commission, and we thank the Senate
for finalizing their nominations."
"We are pleased that the U.S. Senate today
approved the nominations of Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai as FCC
Commissioners," blogged AT&T senior VP Bob Quinn. "Both
Commissioner Rosenworcel and Commissioner Pai are widely respected for their
knowledge and depth of experience on communications issues. All of us at
AT&T are enthused that they'll be joining the FCC, where we expect them to
have an immediate and constructive impact.
"Our nation's communications policy framework
is in dire need of modernization to reflect today's technological innovations,
consumer demands and competitive markets. Working together, we can accomplish
that vital objective, and also meet President Obama's stated goal of reaching
98% of all Americans with high-speed broadband services. We look forward to
working with the full Commission to ensure the continued investment in America's infrastructure."
"We welcome the Senate's confirmation of
nominees Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai to serve on the Federal
Communications Commission, and wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to
both of these highly respected, veteran telecom policy experts," added
USTelecom president & CEO Walter B. McCormick Jr. "Their knowledge,
experience and dedication to public policy will enhance the work already
ongoing at the commission, which will now enjoy a full complement of
commissioners. We look forward to working with the new commissioners once they
are sworn in and officially commence their public duties."
"We congratulate Ms. Rosenworcel and Mr. Pai.
Both are well-qualified and respected, and will bring a wealth of experience
and knowledge to their positions in an important period for communications
policy," said Kathleen Grillo, Verizon senior VP for federal regulatory
affairs. "We look forward to working with them in the months and years
ahead."
"CenturyLink congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel
and Ajit Pai on their confirmation by the Senate as FCC commissioners," said
Steve Davis, CenturyLink's senior VP of public policy and government relations. "Both
are well qualified and bring a deep understanding of the complex issues facing
the communications industry today. We look forward to working with them to
help bring advanced technologies to more consumers and businesses."
"The PTC congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai on their confirmation to serve as commissioners of the FCC," said Parents Television Council President Tim Winter. "Both bring years of experience inside and outside the agency to bear on the many critical issues facing the commission. We hope their ability to enforce the broadcast decency law will be affirmed by the United States Supreme Court; and we look forward to working with both new commissioners to ensure that the FCC considers the needs of parents and families in furtherance of their congressionally-mandated public interest obligation."
The FCC's indecency enforcement has been effectivley on hold for years as the issue is hashed out in the courts. the Supreme Court is expected to rule within the next month or so on broadcaster challenges to indecency rules.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.