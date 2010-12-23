FCC: Comcast/NBCU In Public Interest

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has concluded that the

Comcast/NBCU joint venture is, on balance, in the public interest, but with the

scales tipped by a series of conditions on the deal, as well as the companies'

public interest pledges.

The FCC will impose conditions on program access, program

carriage, online access, broadcast competition and diversity, localism and

other related issues, related to how each might advantage Comcast/NBCU or

disadvantage others.

FCC officials speaking on background pointed to various

steps the two companies promised, including broadband adoption and deployment,

preserving over-the-air broadcasting protections, diversity, localism and

children's programming.

Comcast struck a number of outside deals with minority

groups and independent programmers to gain regulatory approval of the deal.

While they said the deal posed significant concerns, they

said the conditions would be tough and narrowly tailored.

They would not say how long the conditions would be in

place.

Those protections will be targeted to both traditional and

over-the-top new media delivery. The commission was widely expected to adopt

traditional program access conditions, as it has in other mergers, and in

recent weeks it appeared clearer that they would extend that to online, where Genachowski

has argued an increasing number of folks will be getting content, including on

new mobile broadband platforms.

Program access is the ability of competitors to have access

to NBCU programming, carriage is the ability of third parties to get

the carriage on Comcast platforms, and online access involves access to

programming and ability of viewers to get that programming online.

The officials said that the narrow tailoring of the online

conditions was because they wanted effective conditions, but ones that

recognized the business realities of a nascent online space to avoid

unintended harms.

Comcast has argued that such conditions could have such

unintended harms.

They also pointed out that FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski's vetting the deal should not be looked at as an opportunity

to make industry policy, but to mitigate particular harms to consumers in this

particular venture.

The Chairman has not voted the item yet himself. Since this

will be the first time the other four commissioners have seen the order, it is

essentially the beginning of a conversation about the proposal that could take

until early January, particularly given the intervening holidays and the

Consumer Electronics Show early next month.

Like the network neutrality draft order, the Comcast/NBCU

order could change after that conversation, said senior FCC officials. Any

substantive changes or edits would have to be approved by at least three

members.

The commissioners will now have as much as four weeks to

vote the order, though they could also theoretically vote on it immediately.

Aides to various commissioners have suggested the latter is not going to happen

given the size and importance of the deal, which combines the largest cable

operator with a studio and major network.

One senior official said he recognized that it could take

some time given the holiday season and the fact the commissioners will need to

look at it. He said he expected the contributions of the other commissioners

could be significant, though at the end of the day thought they would be able

to agree. He also pointed out that the commissioners had met extensively

with all the stakeholders and so were thoroughly briefed on the issues, if not

the specific order.

The FCC is coordinating with the Justice Department, which

is not expected to announce anything today, according to a source familiar with

the Justice process speaking on background. Justice is not expected to block

the deal, but instead to announce a consent decree with Comcast/NBCU on the

competition policy issues in tandem with the FCC vote on the item, whenever

that occurs.

The FCC and Justice have been working closely together on

the review, as well as with Comcast and NBCU.

The deal, which FCC officials stressed was a joint venture

rather than a merger, creates a company, majority owned by Comcast (51%) that

pools all of NBCU's media content with most of Comcast's, with

Comcast retaining full control of its cable and Internet assets. Comcast has

the option of buying out NBCU parent GE's 49% interest in the joint venture

over the next three to seven years.

The FCC's review stems primarily from the transfer

of NBCU's broadcast licenses, and Comcast/NBCU had the burden of proving

that the venture served the public interest, which is the FCC's standard of

review, and includes competition, innovation, localism and diversity. If the

augmented benefits (say Comcast's public interest pledges) and mitigated harms

(conditions on access to content) tip the scale toward the public interest, the

deal is approved.

The FCC is currently in day 208 of its informal 180-day shot

clock of reviewing the deal.

Comcast had no comment at press time since the order had not

yet been circulated to all the commissioners.