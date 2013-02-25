FCC Collects Comments on IP Transition

Reply comments were being filed Monday on the transition to

all-IP networks, including AT&T's request that it be allowed to test

regulation-lite, all-IP zones and USTelecom's request that given the

competition from those IP services, incumbent LECs should no longer be considered

dominant as providers of switched-access service.

In both cases the idea is to reduce deregulation in the face

of a changing technology.

The Internet Innovation Alliance, which comprises tech

companies building and deploying broadband networks -- Corning, AT&T,

Alcatel-Lucent -- not surprisingly said in its filing that AT&T should be

permitted to beta test all-IP service. "To continue expanding the array of

social and economic benefits for American business and consumers, the

Commission should ignore the call of entities seeking to expand legacy

regulations in an all-IP world," IIA says.

Public Knowledge does not join the call for light touch regulation.

"[T]he FCC should remember that even though the technology is changing the

needs of the American people do not," said senior VP Harold Feld. "A

framework that serves the interests of consumers is the best way to evaluate

proposals for the future of our communications infrastructure."

Public Knowledge also points out that while most commenters

on both sides have suggested there be some regulatory backstop to an all-IP

network, Comcast does not. Comcast warned about "regulatory slippage into

oversight of IP interconnection....[R]equests for regulatory intervention into

IP-to-IP interconnection agreements for voice services are premature and likely

would prove harmful."

Even the National Cable and Telecommunications Association,

of which Comcast is the largest member, does not go as far. "The Commission

generally should maintain a light regulatory approach for IP-based retail voice

service," NCTA said in its initial filing [it is not filing reply

comments] but it should oversee interconnection for the exchange of voice

traffic to ensure there is no harmful disruption to competitive providers and

their customers as a result of the incumbent LECs' technological

transition."