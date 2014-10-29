FCC Closing Loop on 2007 Franchise Decision

The FCC has circulated an item tying up some loose ends in a 2007 Second Report and Order to extend rules easing the awarding of franchises to new entrants, like telcos, to incumbent cable operators as well.

According to a source familiar with the item, which is only described as "Implementation of Section 621(a)(1) of the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984 as amended by the Cable Television Consumer Protection and Competition Act of 1992," it confirms that FCC rule changes meant to prevent local franchising authorities from delaying the grant of franchises apply to incumbent cable operators as well, as telcos and other new entrants, and denies petitions to reconsider that decision in all but one part.

It has been circulated to the other commissioners for their vote, according to the FCC.

