FCC Circulates Spectrum Auctions Model

According to FCC sources, FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski this week circulated a model of spectrum and incentive auction

repacking as an addendum to its draft notice of proposed rulemaking on an

auction framework, which was circulated last week.

The

model is described as essentially a "tab A in slot B" description of

the process, from reverse auction clock countdowns, to running the winning bids

through the FCC's modeling for reconfiguring that spectrum, to the spectrum's

re-auction to wireless, soliciting questions all along the way.

The

model talks about cross-border spectrum arrangements and says there will

probably have to be different rules for stations along the shared border with Canada and Mexico, seeking comment on

what those should be.

Broadcasters

are concerned about unresolved spectrum-coordination border issues that affecthundreds of stations.

The

20-page model, the work of outside consultants rather than FCC staffers,

provides flexibility in the broadband plan for the forward auction--the

re-auction of reclaimed spectrum presumably to spectrum-hungry wireless

broadband players--assuming varying participation in the reverse auction, in

which broadcasters will offer up the lowest price they will take for their

spectrum, and the border issues. So, each market could wind up slightly

different.

The

goal, said an FCC source, is for a unified band plan, but it recognizes that

there could be some markets where there is not enough broadcaster participation

or along the border where it won't be as uniform.

According

to statue, the FCC cannot force any broadcaster to give up spectrum, and the

source said the model is specifically designed not to force anyone's hand,

though that statutory definition is open to interpretation, wiggle room that

could open up the auctions to lawsuits down the road.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has set an ambitious mid-2013 deadline for voting

the proposal and a 2014 deadline for completing both auctions.