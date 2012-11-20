FCC Circulates Item Allowing Dish to Deliver Terrestrial Cell Service

Multiple sources confirm that FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski has circulated an item allowing for the terrestrial use of satellite

spectrum in the AWS-4 band, which clears the way for Dish to use that spectrum

for wireless broadband.

That is the good news for Dish. The bad news is that if the

item remains as drafted, Dish will be on the hook for making sure it does not

interfere with users of the H Block, which the FCC will be auctioning per a

second item the chairman also circulated Tuesday seeking comment on that

auction.

There had been some question whether the onus would be on H

Block users or AWS-4 users like Dish to guard against the interference.

As the item stands, according to an FCC source familiar with

it, Dish would have to restrict power levels on the lower 5 MHz of its spectrum

adjacent to the AWS-4 band.

Dishhad initially sought an FCC waiver to use its AWS-4 spectrum, which it

purchased out of bankruptcy from TerreStar and DBSD, for a hybrid terrestrial-satellite

broadcast service, butthe FCC put that on hold while it prepared the item loosening the

satellite-only restrictions on the entire band.

Allowing for more terrestrial use of satellite spectrum has

been an FCC goal as it promotes competition for wireless broadband. That was

the motivation behind its efforts to allow LightSquared to use its satellite

spectrum for terrestrial 4G service. That effort ran into interference issues with

GPS, which is in an adjacent band.

An FCC spokesman confirmed that the items had been

circulated.

"Chairman Julius Genachowski today shared proposals with his

colleagues that will unleash up to 50MHz of spectrum for mobile broadband,

including LTE. Specifically, the chairman proposes final action to enable

terrestrial use for AWS-4 spectrum, and moves forward with implementation of

Congressional direction to auction the H-block, slated for 2013. The H-block

auction will yield the first significant auction revenues for FirstNet and

deficit reduction. If approved, these actions will promote competition,

investment and innovation, and advance Commission efforts to unleash spectrum

for mobile broadband to help meet skyrocketing consumer demand, while unlocking

billions of dollars of value to the public."

The H block auction was part of legislation creating the

incentive spectrum auctions. FirstNet is the name given to the interoperable

broadband communications network that the auction proceeds are meant to help

fund.