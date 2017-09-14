FCC Chief Pai Names Carowitz as Special Counsel

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday that he has named Michael Carowitz as special counsel in the Office of the Chairman. The move follows the exit of Nick Degani from the chairman's office to serve as acting general counsel.

Pai called Carowitz, who has been deputy chief of the enforcement bureau, the "Swiss Army knife of the FCC" for his variety of leadership roles at the agency, including in the Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau as deputy chief and acting chief of Enforcement.