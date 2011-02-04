FCC Chairman ToTalk Up Broadband Funding Reform

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski was added to the lineup for an Information Technology and

Innovation Foundation event in Washington Feb. 7, where he is slated

to talk about Universal Service reform.

The FCC has

made a national broadband plan priority migrating what is now primarily a phone

subsidy to one funding broadband in places where it is uneconomical for private

industry to provide it.

Universal

Service Fund reform is also on the docket of legislators, with some Republican

House leaders suggesting in an internal briefing memo on suggested legislative

priorities that they "might" support migrating the fund to broadband

in exchange for "substantial fiscal reform."

Anyone who

wants to ask online questions to the chairman during the 10:30-11:30 a.m. event,

which will also be Webcast, can do so by submitting them to mail@itif.org, according to ITIF.