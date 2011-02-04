FCC Chairman ToTalk Up Broadband Funding Reform
FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski was added to the lineup for an Information Technology and
Innovation Foundation event in Washington Feb. 7, where he is slated
to talk about Universal Service reform.
The FCC has
made a national broadband plan priority migrating what is now primarily a phone
subsidy to one funding broadband in places where it is uneconomical for private
industry to provide it.
Universal
Service Fund reform is also on the docket of legislators, with some Republican
House leaders suggesting in an internal briefing memo on suggested legislative
priorities that they "might" support migrating the fund to broadband
in exchange for "substantial fiscal reform."
Anyone who
wants to ask online questions to the chairman during the 10:30-11:30 a.m. event,
which will also be Webcast, can do so by submitting them to mail@itif.org, according to ITIF.
