FCC Chairman Says Title I Should Suffice

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski confirmed

Wednesday that the network neutrality order he is circulating for a Dec. 21

vote is based in existing Title I authority.

"The proposal is grounded in a variety of

provisions of the communications laws, but would not reclassify broadband as a

Title II telecommunications service," he said in a brief speech on the

order. "I am satisfied that we have a sound legal basis for this

approach."

The chairman was less sure last spring, when he

pitched a "third way" approach of reclassifying broadband access

under some Title II regs, suggesting that was necessary because a defense

of net neutrality under Title I was likely to fail in the courts, but senior

FCC officials speaking on background said they have had time to reflect since

then, and feel they have solid legal footing drawing authority from various

sections of the Communications Act under the broad mandate of protecting an

open Internet.

The chairman also confirmed that the proposal to

expand and codify network neutrality guidelines would apply only transparency

and non-blocking provisions to mobile broadband.

"The proposal takes important but measured

steps in this area -- including transparency and a basic no blocking

rule," he said. "Under the framework, the FCC would closely monitor

the development of the mobile broadband market and be prepared to step in to

further address anti-competitive or anti-consumer conduct as appropriate."

The chairman also said "the proposed

framework also recognizes that broadband providers must have the ability and

investment incentives to build out and run their networks." That includes

reasonable network management, as well as usage-based billing, according to

senior FCC officials.

The chairman did not mention usage-based pricing

in his speech, but the officials said there was a level of comfort with that

approach that was consistent with a level playing field, so long as there was

transparency and consumers were well informed. They pointed out that there is

already usage-based billing---the iPad for example--and that the order

simply clarifies the level of comfort with that approach, without the FCC

trying to pick winners or losers in the marketplace.

To read the chairman's speech in full, go to http://www.openinternet.gov/speech-remarks-on-preserving-internet-freedom-and-openness.html.