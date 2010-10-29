FCC Chairman Pushes Broadband As Digital Uniter

"Closing the digital divide is one of the

most important civil rights issues of our time," FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

told a Rainbow/PUSH annual Telecom Symposium in Washington Friday.

The chairman said mobile broadband was a key

element, particularly in promoting minority adoption, which he pointed

out lagged overall adoption. "Mobile devices are now the primary pathway

to the Internet for minority Americans according to a couple of

Pew surveys," he said.

The chairman pitched the FCC's National Broadband

Plan in general and its spectrum reclamation plan in particular

as key to meeting the "explosion" in broadband and avoiding hitting

"a wall" that could cost the country its lead in

"mobile innovation," a cost he said would be measured in economic

growth and jobs.

He said that without freeing up broadband,

including by getting broadcasters to give up and share spectrum, "the

choice consumers will face is between lousy service and sky-high prices for

broadband."

The chairman said key barriers to adoption in

minority communities were relevance and cost. He said that one problem

is that many people don't realize why broadband is important to them. He

pointed out that when telemedicine helps save or educate a child,

its relevance to the parents jumps to 100%. "There isn't a single silver

bullet on the broadband adoption challenge and we need to pursue many different

initiatives..."

The chairman said that broadband can help

entrepreneurs including small and disadvantaged businesses, but only if the

Internet remains open.

Also weighing in at the conference was Rudy

Brioche, senior director of external affairs and public policy counsel for

Comcast. He said that the goal of helping achieve broadband adoption and deployment

is more than just a slogan to his company, but is imbedded in its policies.

On the deployment side, he argued that servicing

areas that already have broadband from another provider does not make economic

sense.

On digital literacy, Brioche said the cable

industry has "really stepped up in this area." Comcast has been very

involved in One Economy through the Digital Connectors program, he pointed out,

which helps kids learn more about the use of broadband. He agreed relevance is

a key reason for non-adopters, and suggested that educating kids can help

educate their parents.

He also agreed with the chairman that cost is an issue, but pointed out

that cable has provided subsidized service to schools, libraries and subsidized

housing, and said that could be expanded with the government's help.